Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted a loss for incumbent Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency Adam Mutawakilu in the December 7 parliamentary elections.

The Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament is facing a contest from a Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

There is also an independent candidate, David Tiki Dange, challenging for the seat in the capital of the newly created Savannah Region.

“The independent candidate is taking more votes from [Adam] Mutawakilu’s basket of votes,” Mr Ephson stated.

He was speaking in a media interview on TV3 on Monday, October 12.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said the margin of win in that constituency for the National Democratic Congress has been the same since 1992, therefore the independent candidate will make it easier for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to win the seat.

Already, Mr Dange has courted the support of some veteran politicians including 2012 presidential candidate for the Convention People’s Party, Michael Abu Sakara Forster.

But Mr Ephson stressed: “I think [Samuel Abu] Jinapor will win.”

For him, Mr Jinapor will poll the same number of votes the NPP amasses in the Constituency but “if the independent candidate does well, Mutawakilu would have finished his term in Parliament.”