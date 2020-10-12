Stonebwoy’s personal aide, Ayisha Modi, says there is no way she will part ways with the dancehall musician though some people are praying earnestly for it.

She took to Instagram to make her bold statement insisting that nothing will cause them to break up the friendship they have built over the past few years.

She has been very vibrant in Ghana’s music sphere and she wasn’t all over until she decided to address internal affairs and happenings with regards to Stonebwoy’s camp.

In her recent post, she said it would only be apt if those wishing for her downfall rather learn from her.

She advised haters to rather put the energies into what would benefit them than waste them on her.

According to her, she is very loyal to Stonebwoy and would forever remain so.

She wrote:

Most people would rather hate on the successful, than LEARN from them. Never put your time into the hands of the ungrateful . Nothing can come between Stonebwoy and Myself cos is too fucking real for my soul.

You guys can mark this day on ur walls. 😂😂. Those wishing for fight between Stonebwoy and myself pls ask God for more life cos that day will never come [SIC].