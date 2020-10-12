Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, has endorsed John Dumelo ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Mzbel threw her support for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary hopeful on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a post.

The ‘I be 16-Years’ singer shared a photo of the actor turned politician and disclosed her readiness to support him.

The campaign photo posted by Mzbel carried a message asking people to vote for John Dumelo.

READ ALSO:

Mzbel shared the photo on her Facebook with the caption: “#IiDey4u’—which has been a popular tagline for John Dumelo.

John Dumelo has won the admiration of many people with his philanthropic activities.

Social media commentators have concluded that he is giving his opponent a tough time—looking at how he embarks on his activities.

See Mzbel’s post below: