Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament aspirant under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, has suspended his campaign launch in the constituency.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, the politician-cum-actor said it is due to the weather.

According to him, the event has been postponed, adding that, a new date will be communicated accordingly.

MORE:

Read the original post below:

We regret to announce that we( Ayawaso West Wuogon) have postponed our campaign launch (which was scheduled to take off today) due to the heavy rains. A new date will be communicated accordingly. So sorry for the inconvenience. God bless us all. Please be safe out there.