Rufftown singer Wendy Shay has passionately reached out to President Nana Akufo-Addo, expressing her worry over the steep import duties imposed on vehicles and urging the government to take prompt action.

In a recent tweet, she highlighted the heavy financial strain that Ghanaians face when importing cars due to exorbitant duty fees.

Despite affordable prices abroad, the excessive duties inflate the final cost, making car ownership an arduous task for many citizens.

To illustrate her point, Wendy Shay provided a specific instance, mentioning a car bought in the US for $35,000 (equivalent to 397,707.10 Cedis) with an accompanying duty fee of $30,000 USD (equivalent to 340,891.80 Cedis).

Wendy’s post

She appealed to President Akufo-Addo, requesting him to take necessary steps.

The issue of exorbitant import duties on cars has long been a concern for individuals and businesses in Ghana.

These high tariffs not only make vehicle ownership unaffordable for many middle-class families but also hinder the growth of the domestic automobile industry.

Wendy Shay’s impassioned plea has sparked a vital conversation, shedding light on the need to address and resolve this pressing issue.

