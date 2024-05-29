The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono Region, Kojo Frempong, has warned constituents not to engage in any fraudulent voter registration.

He reiterated NPP’s readiness to assist the Electoral Commission in fishing out and prosecuting dubious elements who try to circumvent the limited registration process.

Kojo Frempong gave the caution when he visited some electoral areas in Wenchi to sensitise inhabitants, especially those who have just turned 18-years-old, to get registered in the limited voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The new voters display their cards with the Wenchi NPP parliamentary candidate in their middle

Electoral Areas visited included Akrobi, Droboso, Ahenfie, and Wenchi market.

He shared his vision of economic empowerment of the business community and the youth groups of Wenchi.

“We will put strategic initiatives and policies in place to accelerate the economic transformation of the constituency, and people doing business, including the youth, will be the major beneficiaries,”Kojo Frimpong stressed.

Kojo Frimpong mobilising his constituents to register

He urged members of the elephant party, especially communicators in the Wenchi constituency, to help realise his “Making Wenchi Great Again” agenda.

He therefore called on all to be part of the process to usher Wenchi into a new era of greatness.

The Wenchi NPP Parliamentary candidate also visited the registration centre of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the Wenchi Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

The exercise has been extended by two days and will now end on May 29 instead of May 27.

According to the EC, the extension will compensate for time lost due to network challenges at the beginning of the exercise.

ALSO READ:

If you accept my line of argument on LC, there’ll be no difficulty for you – Dame allegedly tells Jakpa in secret tape

Cedi depreciation: Black market dealer reveals deep secret

Three missing persons found dead after car plunges into gutter during heavy rains