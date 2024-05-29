Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana will receive appropriate remunerations as outlined in a newly adopted policy framework presented to their employers and regulators effective July 1.

This agreement comes as a resolution to the issues that prompted the tanker drivers’ strike on Tuesday, May 21.

The Deputy General Secretary of the General Transport Drivers and Chemical Workers Union of the TUC, Francis M.K. Sallah, announced this development.

He highlighted that the new framework comprehensively addresses the drivers’ concerns regarding fair compensation.

Mr. Sallah emphasised that all relevant stakeholders have agreed to the modalities contained within the policy framework.

“We met on the document because other stakeholders involved indicated that there are other portions in the document that need a bit of clarity. We have cleared many of the doubts in the document. Inclusive of it is employer-employee relationships.

“That must be adhered to. We would finish this and ensure that parties are clear on all aspects. And then by the end of June, all data of the tanker operators and their assistants would be captured.

“That is before the end of June, to ensure that effective July 1, all the tanker operators and their assistants will receive their monthly salaries and other allowances that are required.”

This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the rights and needs of the tanker drivers are met, fostering a more harmonious working environment

The adoption of this framework marks a significant step forward in addressing the longstanding grievances of tanker drivers, paving the way for improved conditions and stability in the industry.

ALSO READ: