The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that all processes leading to, during and after the 2024 general election are fair and transparent to all parties.

The largest opposition party says it will resist any attempt by the Commission to rig the 2024 elections.

The party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, who made this known, insisted that any sinister plan will be resisted fiercely.

The former President, speaking at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology over the weekend, said inasmuch as the NDC will not attempt to cheat any political party in the elections, it will not allow itself to also be cheated.

Mr Mahama called out the EC for its “intransigence” towards the NDC and said the party will not tolerate that any longer.

“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration.

“The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register.”

This is not the first time the NDC has accused the EC of scheming to rig the polls.

Already, the Minority in Parliament has reiterated its strong opposition to the Electoral Commission’s decision to lay a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) which makes the Ghana Card the sole identification document for voter registration.

According to the Caucus, until this and other issues raised are addressed satisfactorily, they will remain in opposition to it.

The NDC MPs are of the view that the EC intends to disenfranchise many Ghanaians.