Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum, Dr Adomako Kissi, has endorsed the candidature of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

Dr Kissi has stated the contest will be based on competence and impact which Mr Kyerematen has demonstrated over the years through his industrialisation drive for Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the industrialisation progress under the candidate in two NPP governments has been unmatched and is enviable.

“I can be bold and say that I believe that industrialisation for all parties is superior. It is the next thing for Ghana and one person who has been involved in industry work and is championing the course is Alan Kyerematen,” he said.

This, he believes, gives him an upper hand over the other candidates.

“Alan is going to amplify trade and industry. I really think that if we are looking at Singapore and other countries, the evidence is there for us to see. The cars are tangible, we can touch Rana motors, Volkswagen and if he can continue with what they have started, we will go far,” he touted.

When asked by show host, CJ Forson if the digitisation drive Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is credited for poses no threat, the lawmaker emphasised industrialisation is superior to digitisation.

“I am an economics student and they can take me to the cleaners for this but with the books I have read and what I know, industrialisation is superior to digitisation. Digital technology is under industrialisation so technology enhances industries but if there are no industries, what are we enhancing?” he quizzed.

ALSO READ: