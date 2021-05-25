Rapper-turned-pastor, Yaw Siki, has made a list of items that he believes can easily take one to Hell in the afterlife.

According to him, people who patronise weaves, makeups, jewelries, rings among other items will not enter the Kingdom of God when they die.

Quoting the Bible, the preacher said girls who wear trousers, high heels and further use bleaching and toning creams will be prevented from entering paradise.

He tweeted:

Hello people of God; Please take note of Isaiah 3: 16 – 23 ; And stop using the weavons, the makeups, the jewelries, the rings, the earrings, the trousers, the high hills, the bleaching and toning creams; It will prevent you from Yahweh’s paradise[SIC].