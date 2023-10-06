President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says he and his team had to work overtime to revive football in Ghana.

He made these comments at the 2023 GFA Elections held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale where he was voted as President for a second term on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Mr Okraku ran unopposed following the disqualification of rival George Afriyie from the race by the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking after being declared GFA President for another four-year term, Mr Okraku pointed out how bad things were when he took over as President and how much work was needed to get the sport back on track.

“I want to thank my staff led by the General Secretary (Prosper Harrison Addo). I want to thank the staff for all the hard work,” he said.

“They call me Mr. Pressure because I don’t allow them to sleep because clearly from where we took Ghana football, we couldn’t work 24 hours a day. We needed to work 26 hours a day to revive our sport and each one of them is committed towards the next phase of our agenda of developing football,” he added.

