Chairman of Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), James Kwasi Appiah says he will help the Ghana Football Association (GFA) deal with technical issues.

The former Ghana coach was elected as a member of the Executive Council after amassing 10 votes in the elections held on Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.

Appiah will serve a four-year term as one of five Ghana Premier League representatives on the powerful council.

Appiah will join the likes of Dr Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Nana Oduro Sarfo as members of the Premier League on the Executive Council.

“For some time now the GFA had never put any technical person in their committee and football has got to do with technical issues. Now that am in there, I will be able to help the GFA to make sure they employ the right technical people,” Appiah told Citi Sports.

“There are so many attributes I can give to the GFA that will help the GFA surge forward,” he added.

Kurt Okraku ran unopposed for a second term as President of the Ghana Football Association and was overwhelmingly voted into office to serve a second term.

