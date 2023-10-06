FIFA Director of Member Associations for Africa, Gelson Fernandes has said Ghana can win the World Cup with hard work.

The country’s best performance in the Mundial came in 2010 where the Black Stars played in the quarterfinals for the time.

But according to the former Udinese and Manchester City midfielder, it can only be possible for the four-time African champions if all football stakeholders come together to work towards that dream.

Gelson Fernandes

He also added that, it would require hard work for the Black Stars to lift the World Cup.

“Having spoken to some of my mates like Kwadwo Asamoah, Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, and co., they all believe Ghana has the potential to win the World Cup. But we need to do more, we need to push the machine and we need to work hard to make that dream a reality,” Gelson Fernandes told the Ghana FA website.

“Let us continue to show commitment to make our football great again,” he added.

Gelson Fernandes was a member of the FIFA delegation who travelled to Ghana to monitor the GFA Elective Congress on Thursday, October 5.

