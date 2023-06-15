In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration held at the University of Ghana, tensions rose when President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to request that a chief, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI of Mempeasem, stands up and observe the National Anthem.

The chief, who was seated during the anthem, explained in a subsequent statement that ill health prevented him from standing.

To rectify the situation, Chief Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, publicly apologised to President Akufo-Addo for any offense caused.

But renowned journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi has commended the chief’s actions.

He said: “Not all leaders would accept their fault, explain the circumstances that led to their actions, and then offer an apology; not everyone in his position would do that. He should be commended for his humility and willingness to make amends.”

On the other hand, Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, disagreed with Sefa Kayi’s assessment.

Mr Pratt argued: “While it is important to acknowledge someone’s apology, we should also consider the underlying issue of respect for national symbols. Regardless of the chief’s health condition, it is crucial that we maintain reverence for our national anthem and other symbols that represent our collective identity.”

The incident involving Chief Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI has sparked a debate about the balance between individual circumstances and national symbols, leaving the public divided on the appropriate response to such situations.

