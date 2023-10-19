The coach of the United States of America (USA) national team, Gregg Berhalter has said Ghana could have lost by a wider margin to his side.

According to him, the Black Stars could have conceded 8 goals but the players were resilient even in defeat.

Ghana was humiliated by the USA in Wednesday morning’s international friendly at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Berhalter’s side ran riots in the first half, with goals from Giovanni Reyna (double), Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun, doing maximum damage in less than 40 minutes.

However, Ghana held their own in the second 45 minutes and prevented their opponents from adding to the already embarrassing scoreline.

Speaking after the game, Berhalter praised Ghana’s fighting spirit in the second half and said the Black Stars could have lost by a bigger margin if the players had given up.

“They [Ghana] kept fighting till the last minute of the game. They didn’t play a great half but they didn’t give up and that’s an important quality that a team shows” Berhalter said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has apologised following the Black Stars’ shambolic performance against USA.

“I apologise for the performance for the performance and the results,” the 64-year-old said at a post-match press conference.

The Black Stars have now lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar and Comoros in the first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.

