Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, says the team will go through bad moments, like the 4-0 defeat to the USA but will eventually get better.

In the final international friendly against the USA in the October international break suffered a 4-0 defeat in 39 minutes with all the goals coming in the first half at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Wednesday dawn.

Speaking after the game, Hughton said there is light at the end of the tunnel after embarrassing defeats such as this.

“It is my responsibility to build this team. I have to work around some of the issues we’ve always had regards some players missing from the squad, trying to get consistency in the team and we will continue to strive to get the right formulas. I’ve also been involved in the game long enough to know that sometimes you go through what we regard as bad periods to come out better” he told the press.

The US took the lead in the 10th minute through Giovanni Reyna who picked on a poor clearance before Christian Pulisic added the second from the spot following a Gideon Mensah penalty.

Florian Balogun was then gifted the third for the USA following another series of poor defending in the 22nd minute.

Ghana went down by four in the 39th minute through a well-worked indirect free kick that was converted by Reyna for his brace.

Chris Hughton and his charges will next month begin World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO