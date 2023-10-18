Chris Hughton says he is more disappointed than anybody following the Black Stars’ 4-0 defeat to the United States of America in an international friendly.

Ghana in their second friendly game in the October international window conceded four goals in 39 minutes at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Wednesday dawn.

After going five games unbeaten with the national team, Hughton has now suffered back-to-back defeat to Mexico and the US.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 64-year-old said bad performances like the USA defeat can kickstart a winning run.

“I’ve also been involved in the game long enough to know that sometimes you go through what we regard as bad periods to come out better,” the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said.

“Sometimes the bad performances like today can be something that can kickstart something else or something that makes my mind up about the system we are playing. I understand that disappointment. I can tell you, nobody is more disappointed than I am,” he added.

Chris Hughton and his charges will hope to return to winning ways when they begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November.

