Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Waris Abdul Umaru, popularly known as Waris, has expressed his disappointment in how Ghanaian comedians cannot even crack jokes about political parties or politicians any longer.

According to him, aside the fact that comedians are noted for humour, they also educate the public through satiric comments to release stress.

Explaining himself in an exclusive video to Adomonline.com, he said comedians should be noted for their satiric gestures and shouldn’t be politically tagged with the jokes they make about politicians or parties.

Talking about his experience, he said he has many funny jokes about the state of Ghana’s economy but he has to shush to prevent his career from dipping.

When you say a joke about Mahama, it is not funny to NDC, likewise it wouldn’t be funny to NPP if it’s about Nana Addo. No one would even take time to listen to realise if there is something important in it.

People will feel it’s not funny because you have put their party on the line… if you don’t get a comedian who will say this then who will? A shoemaker or a pastor? He queried.

So now I have lots of jokes that I cannot say because if you do they will tag you as supporting a party. If I will follow any party it has to be a huge sum that I can spend for about 40 years but then even if I support a party, can I joke about them? No.

The comedian, however, said since Ghana is in an election year he doesn’t see anything wrong keeping up with the trend.

No one should take it personal. We are in the political season so we will say the jokes but don’t say we the comedians who are citizens are supporting a party. If it doesn’t go well we all suffer together [SIC], “he added.