The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has described as lies former President John Mahama’s promise to pay all depositors of collapsed banks.

He has, therefore, asked Ghanaians, especially customers who have their funds locked up in collapsed financial institutions to look at his past record and juxtapose it to his recent comment.

“Really??? this shows Mahama has no message. In your time licenses of 70 microfinance firms were revoked . . . he has seen his forthcoming defeat and he is dumbfounded . . . they are all lies; all because he wants to be President by-force,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

I will pay you within one year – Mahama to customers of collapsed financial institutions

Abronye DC replies late Atta Mills’ brother [Audio]

Listen: Abronye DC explains CID invitation snub

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, while outdooring his running mate at an event held at the University for Professional Studies in Accra on Monday, July 27, promised to pay all depositors whose monies are locked up as a result of the collapse of financial institutions by the government.

This, according to Abronye DC, is deceitful because during his tenure some financial institutions were collapsed and he did nothing.

Listen to him in audio below: