Award-winning rapper and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as D-Black has finally met with Dr. UN after he was presented with a fake award.

In a a video shared on his Twitter page, the rapper is seen chilling with radio presenter Abeiku Santana and Dr. UN.

The gentlemen were dancing to D-Black’s new song ‘Falaa’

However, D-Black appeared not to be happy but he managed to smile for the camera.

“Ahhh!! @AbeikuSantana jus had Dr UN pull up on me at this Atuuu interview ah ah ah !! Like if eno be Abeiku eh ! I for Just laugh #DBlackAt10,” D-Black tweeted.

Ahhh!! @AbeikuSantana jus had Dr UN pull up on me at this Atuuu interview ah ah ah !! 😅😡 Like if eno be Abeiku eh ! I for Just laugh 😡 #DBlackAt10 pic.twitter.com/BB2vBUua7V — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 25, 2020

Dr. UN became popular when he gave ‘fake Kofi Annan UN award’ to D-Black, Sarkodie and other popular people in the country.