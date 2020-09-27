Award-winning rapper and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as D-Black has finally met with Dr. UN after he was presented with a fake award.
In a a video shared on his Twitter page, the rapper is seen chilling with radio presenter Abeiku Santana and Dr. UN.
The gentlemen were dancing to D-Black’s new song ‘Falaa’
However, D-Black appeared not to be happy but he managed to smile for the camera.
“Ahhh!! @AbeikuSantana jus had Dr UN pull up on me at this Atuuu interview ah ah ah !! Like if eno be Abeiku eh ! I for Just laugh #DBlackAt10,” D-Black tweeted.
Dr. UN became popular when he gave ‘fake Kofi Annan UN award’ to D-Black, Sarkodie and other popular people in the country.