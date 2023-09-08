There is tension at the WAEC centre of the Ofori Panin Senior High School at Akyem-Tafo in the Eastern Region after a candidate writing the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was stripped half naked.

The candidate was accused of wearing an unprescribed uniform to the examination centre.

He wore a white shirt over a brown pair of khaki shorts to the examination centre, infuriating a WAEC official who stripped him of his shorts leaving just his boxer shorts on to write the exams.

The incident which occurred on Thursday is among a number of cases of intimidation and antagonism allegedly meted out to candidates at the centre.

In some cases, candidates who spoke to journalists monitoring the ongoing examination on condition of anonymity complained of some WAEC officials unleashing fear in them by deliberately harassing them without any cause.

One of the officials was alleged to have pushed and slapped a student on suspicion of cheating.

Among the accusations against the WAEC officials are reports of some masked men and armed police officers who have stormed the centre, causing apprehension.

When the lead official was contacted, declined comments, directing Journalists to speak to his bosses in Accra.

Some parents whose wards are taking part in the examination expressed discontent with the conduct of the officials.

They called on the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to intervene since it could affect the performance of the candidates.