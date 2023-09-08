Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has described midfielder, Mohammed Kudus as the star man for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old who joined West Ham United on a five deal this summer was on the scoresheet as Ghana recorded a 2-1 win over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

Reacting to the performance of Kudus, Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top goalscorer praised the former Ajax forward following the win.

“I loved how Kudus played,” Asamoah Gyan wrote on X [Twitter]

“He was more composed and released the balls at the right time. For me, he is the star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement” he wrote.

I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and realized the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement 💪🏿💪🏿🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 8, 2023

The hard-fought win mean Ghana have qualified for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars who are seeking to end the country’s 41 years trophy drought will discover their 2023 AFCON group opponents on October 12.

READ ALSO