Two Togolese have been arrested in Buem in the Jasikan District of the Oti region for allegedly attempting to partake in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The duo were apprehended around 4 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024, by National Security officers and handed over to the Police for further processing in court.

It is alleged they were part of a group brought by executives of a political party to acquire voter ID cards.

The suspects are currently in custody at the Jasikan Divisional Police Command, assisting with investigations.

Following the arrest, a party constituency Chairman and Organizer were working to secure their bail but were unsuccessful.

