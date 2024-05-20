German side, Borussia Dortmund has bid farewell to Otto Addo after his six-year tenure at the club.

Addo, who served as a talent coach and scout for Dortmund, is leaving to assume the role of head coach for the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team.

The 43-year-old was reappointed to this position in March, signing a 34-month contract with an option for an additional 24 months.

Addo returned to the Black Stars after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, following the team’s poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

After Dortmund’s final game against Darmstadt, the club officially bid Addo farewell.

A former Ghana international, Addo rejoined Dortmund in April 2019. During his tenure, he helped the team secure the DFB Pokal Cup by defeating RB Leipzig in the 2020/21 season.

Addo was initially appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

He successfully led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup, although the team was eliminated early, prompting his temporary departure.

Upon his return, Addo’s first two friendly matches resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda.

Looking ahead, Addo aims to guide the Black Stars back to winning form as they prepare to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6 and 10.

Currently, Ghana is positioned fourth in their qualifying group, with three points from two matches.