Wa Naa, Fuseini Rashid Pelpuo IV has commended the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for emphatically declaring his opposition against LGBTQI+.

According to the Wa Naa, the statements were made at their appropriate forums and the timing was right.

He has therefore expressed confidence that the Vice President will never change his position on the matter.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of my traditional area and indeed the whole Muslim Umar, let me commend you highly for your emphatic statement on the LGTBQI+ issue,” Wa Naa said.

He continued, “Your statement made at their most appropriate forums and at the appropriate time was a master stroke. We are confident that you’re not supporting now nor will you ever do in the future.”

The chief made these remarks when Dr Bawumia visited his palace on Sunday.

Dr Bawumia has said he will not permit LGBTQ activities in the country if elected President, regardless of any potential repercussions.

He said such activities are contrary to the country’s values, therefore cannot be allowed.

