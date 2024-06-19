The overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, is demanding a comprehensive report from the Police on the spate of killings in Wa.

In a statement, the overlord indicated about 13 individuals, mainly security guards had been killed between 2022 and 2023, a situation which has left residents in fear.

The request made at an urgent meeting with the Upper West Regional Security Council follows the death of two security men on Tuesday, June 18.

The Wa Naa has bemoaned the Police’s prolonged silence on the investigation results, noting its negative impact on the community’s willingness to help, particularly in Wa.

“The Traditional Council has as a matter of urgency, requested for an update on the investigations into the previous ritual murders. We cannot fight against fresh murders if we have no idea of what happened to those people apprehended after the previous ones. This has, to a large extent, dampened the spirit of volunteerism in many people,” portions of the statement read.

The statement further emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between security forces and local volunteers to prevent further loss of life.

In the meeting, it was agreed that measures such as enhanced street lighting, increased police presence, and patrols, along with robust cooperation between security personnel and neighborhood watch groups, would be implemented.

The Wa overlord has urged residents to share any relevant information with authorities amidst calls on landlords and hoteliers to monitor and report any suspicious activities to the police.

