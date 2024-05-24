Dozens of alleged non-residents have been disqualified by the District Registration Review Committee of the Electoral Commission(EC) in the Asuogyaman constituency of the Eastern Region.

The affected individuals were allegedly bused from the Volta region.

These individuals failed to prove their residency by not being able to identify major landmarks or provide relevant information about their communities.

They were primarily challenged by agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who suspected that the individuals were not genuine residents but had been transported to register.

The committee disqualified about 23 applicants and confiscated their voter ID cards, which led to outrage from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Pius Enam Hadzide.

Mr. Hadzide, who is also the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), accused the committee chairman, Nana Asare Akowua (III), Krontihene of Akwamu Traditional Area, and other committee members including the Police of bias and bribery.

These allegations were not taken lightly, leading to Mr Hadzide being summoned by the committee.

He later apologized for his comments, stating that he made the accusations in jest.

The registration of new voters commenced on May 7, 2024, and is scheduled to close on May 27, 2024.

Despite calls for an extension of the exercise owing to challenges encountered during the early stages of the registration, Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chair in Charge of Operations, said the 21-day period allotted for the exercise is sufficient.

He noted that while the first week saw large queues at some registration centers, the numbers have decreased significantly, an indication that many qualified applicants willing to register have been captured.

