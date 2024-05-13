Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare has advised the political parties to desist from transporting minors and foreigners in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

According to him, the Commission has taken note that some party officials aided minors and foreigners to register in the ongoing exercise.

Speaking at a press conference on May 13, he said this was illegal and party agents must desist from engaging in such act.

“We wish to use this opportunity to urge parents, especially, to dissuade their children who are less than 18 years from registering as voters.

“Similarly, we beseech the national leadership of the political parties to discourage their executives in the region and the constituency from transporting minors and foreigners to registration centres,” he said.

His comments follow reports that Police in the Western Region arrested two individuals for allegedly registering five minors in the exercise.

Dr Asare explained that the objective of the commission is to have a credible register for the 2024 elections. Since political parties are main stakeholders in elections, he added that they must ensure that the register is devoid of any such names which might undermine its credibility.

Meanwhile, he called on the police to enforce the law against the individuals arrested, serving as a deterrent to others in the country.

Additionally, the director of electoral services cautioned minors to refrain from registering in the exercise, emphasising that it is against the law and could be considered a criminal offence.

