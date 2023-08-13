

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has reassured party delegates of a landslide win against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if he is elected to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

The former trade and industry minister says the party would need an individual who can win votes from the opposition party’s strongholds, particularly the Volta region.

Alan Cash, as he’s widely known, believes he is the right candidate who can be in a nip-and-tuck race against the NDC to ensure the NPP actualises its mantra, ‘break the eight’.

He says his recent tour in the Volta region’s capital, Ho, saw a mammoth welcome and jamboree, affirming their love for him.

Speaking to delegates at Besoro in the Ashanti region, Mr Kyerematen touted that the region’s indigenes have assured of voting the NPP into power if he is elected as the presidential candidate.

“The Volta region is the stronghold of the NDC. We need to elect someone who can beat the opposition there. When I went to the Volta region, they told me after the demise of J.J. Rawlings, I am their new favourite,” he said.

The former minister also assured delegates of amassing votes in the swing regions including Western, Central and Greater Accra regions.

The Ashanti region has been the voting powerhouse of the ruling New Patriotic Party since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

In the last elections, the region voted over 1.5 million to elect the then Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo into his second term in office.

Mr Kyerematen contends he can amass more votes for the party from the region if elected as flagbearer.

“I can win 2 million votes for the party in the Ashanti region. This can help the party make a landslide win against the NDC in the 2024 elections,” he assured delegates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Railways Development Minister, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has expressed his dissatisfaction at how some members of the Bawumia camp blatantly snubbed him during a campaign visit to constituencies in the Asante Akyem area.

The Member of Parliament for the Asante Akyem South Constituency says he is hurt by the actions of the Bawumia camp who saw him as an outlier.

He has, thus, announced his loyalty to Alan Kyerematen, describing him as a brother.

“When Vice President Bawumia came to Asakari, we decided to go and welcome him and some members of his team who were aboard a bus, none of them greeted me when I extended a handshake. You can’t disrespect me and expect me to join your campaign. I am hurt by their actions. Alan Kyerematen is my brother, I can’t denounce him. If Alan wins or not, I will support him. If I don’t support him, his campaign would be worthless. They’re not accepting me as one of theirs, why should I waste my time with them?” he said.

There was a rousing welcome by delegates and pro-Alan supporters as the former Trades Minister began his tour in the region, paying a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Ejisu where he hails from.

Nana Afrane Okese IV blessed the flagbearer hopeful, throwing a challenge to his detractors over Mr Kyerematen’s victory in the upcoming party election.