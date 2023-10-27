The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful OBE, has been named the UK’s most influential black person by the Powerlist 2024.

Powerful Media’s annual list celebrates people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage.

Now in its 18th year, it highlights black role models to young people.

Other names to make the list for 2024 include Afua Kyei, Bank of England chief financial officer, and Dragon’s Den star and podcaster Steven Bartlett.

Enninful is the first black man to hold the top job at the British fashion magazine but earlier this year he announced he would be stepping down to help grow the brand globally and focus on other projects.

He is also the European editorial director of Condé Nast.

The 51-year-old described it as an honour to be number one on the list, which he said “shines a light on black people really breaking boundaries, who are unafraid and champion what it means to be truly diverse in their own industries”.

Born in Ghana, Enninful moved to London at a young age with his parents and six siblings. As a teenager, he was scouted on a train and briefly spent some time modelling.

He started his editorial career as fashion director of British youth culture magazine i-D at the age of 18, making him the youngest person to be named an editor at a major international fashion title.

The Powerlist recognises men and women across a wide range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts.

Other names for 2024 include Lord Woolley of Woodford, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal at Cambridge University’s Homerton College, as well as model and activist Munroe Bergdorf.

Comedian Mo Gilligan and entrepreneur Patricia Bright also make an appearance.

Previous people to make the number one spot include Jacky Wright, former chief digital officer and corporate vice-president at Microsoft US, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman.

The Powerlist 2024 top 10:

Edward Enninful, OBE – editor-in-chief of British Vogue, European editorial director of Vogue Dean Forbes – CEO, Forterro, Partner Corten Capital Afua Kyei – chief financial officer, Bank of England Marvin Rees – mayor of Bristol Tunde Olanrewaju – senior partner and managing partner, McKinsey & Company Joshua Siaw, MBE – partner, White & Case Syreeta Brown – group chief people and communications officer, Virgin Money UK Paulette Simpson, CBE – executive, corporate affairs and public policy, Jamaica National Bank; executive director, The Voice Media Group Vanessa Kingori, CBE – chief business officer, Condé Britain, Vogue European business advisor Lord Woolley of Woodford – co-founder, Operation Black Vote, and principal, Homerton College, Cambridge University

