Renovation works on Ghana’s first Railway University at Essikado in the Western region has been completed as the school readies itself for admissions in 2021.

The refurbishment of the state-of-the-art institution was in partnership with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa.

The school before renovation.

Speaking on the progress of work, Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey expressed optimism the institution will go a long way to boost Ghana’s economy.

He disclosed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that the school will hopefully open admissions by January 2021 with expectations high on opening campuses across the country.

The lecture hall of the university.

Mr Ghartey noted that all the necessary infrastructure and meetings to remove all bottlenecks for a smooth take-off of the school have been held.

The renovated block.

The school will offer BSc, as well as Diploma in Railways Engineering and other Engineering Programmes in the 2021/2022 academic year.

The university’s premises.