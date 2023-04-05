Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has smoked the peace pipe with young rapper, Fotocopy.

A video of them hugging and shaking hands inside the studios of Accra-based Okay FM has surfaced online and melted the hearts of many.

This comes after Fotocopy, in a recent interview, alleged that Kuami Eugene refused to feature him on a song. Due to that incident, he hates the ‘Angela’ hitmaker.

But after the reconciliation, host of the show, Abeiku Santana hinted that, since they have settled their differences, he would sponsor the upcoming feature.

Watch video below

9-year-old Fotocopy makes history with two big concerts in a day

I couldn’t eat for a week because of the words Kuami Eugene said to…