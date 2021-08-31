Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and her adorable daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, have caused massive traffic on social media with their latest video.

In the video, she was seen seated on a chair in a room while Nyame Anuonyam stood in front of her.

The young princess was seen trying to apply lip gloss for her mother though the seasoned journalist was already made up.

Nyame Anuonyam was seen in the video carefully applying the lip gloss on her mother’s lips like an adult would do.

At a point in the video, Nyame Anuonyam was seen shifting her lips to one side of her face to express her seriousness at her newfound job.

After having enough tutorials with her mother’s lips, little Anuonyam could be heard in the video saying, “There, all done” with some sort of foreign accent.

Oheneyere Anti, after posting the video, captioned it: “When my every day crush now becomes my makeup artist. . They really do grow fast.”

Many fans and followers of the TV personality took to the comment section to react to the video.

