Hearts of Oak’s attacking midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, has been named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old outclassed his teammates Benjamin Afutu and Gladson Awako to pick the accolade.

Other nominees were Augustine Boakye of WAFA and season’s top scorer Diawusie Taylor.

Salifu scored three goals and provided eight assists in 33 matches in the 2020/21 season.

His three goals, eight assists and eight Man of The Match awards put him head-and-shoulders above the other nominees.

Salifu joined Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders.