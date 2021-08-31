Actress Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has promised her daughter all the good things in life.

The actress, among other things, has disclosed that her daughter will never lack anything in life as she is fortunate to have wealthy parents.

According to her, her daughter has become one of the greatest blessings to herself and her husband, Medikal.

Unable to hide her excitement, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Your future is secured. Your parents are superstars and you are one yourself. Your parents are very wealthy and my dear we are blessed to have you in our lives. You are a huge blessing to us and one day I will tell you what your presence has done in our lives. Thank you, my daughter.”

Island Fimpong, who turned one year old today, was born exactly five months after her parents had their traditional wedding.