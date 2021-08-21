Medikal has outdoored his romantic side in a birthday wish to his wife, Fella Makafui.

The rapper, on August 20, 2021, took to his social media pages to post series of pictures and videos of his wife, accompanied by a touching message.

In the caption, he described his wife as a multifaceted woman who satisfies his every need.

“Happy birthday to the best Mum, best cook, best wife, best dancer and a best friend. The world wouldn’t have been a better place without you. You are 26 and balling. That’s energy. We just commenced. Love you die,” his caption read.

Social media users have since flooded the comment section of Medikal’s post to wish Fella Makafui a happy birthday.

In response, Fella Makafui said “I love you baby!! Baby you are too much ❤️❤️❤️.Thank you for everything”!!