Celebrity lovebirds, Fella Makafui and Medikal, have marked their daughter’s first birthday with stunning photos for the gram.

Island Frimpong was birthed exactly a year ago today, August 30th but her announcement was made a week later.

To make Island’s birthday a memorable one, the couple organised a pink-themed photo session which saw her dressed as a princess.

Island frimpong marks first birthday

Actress Makafui, while showering Island with love, described her as the best thing that has happened to her, adding that her presence has been impactful in their lives.

“Your birthday brings happy memories and a reminder of how you continue to bring joy to our lives. Having you as my daughter gives me so much love, joy and pride. I love you my angel!! You are the best thing that Ever happened to us!! Happy one Year birthday,” she posted.

Medikal, on the other hand, described her as the greatest gift the universe has ever had.

Island is the first child the couple welcomed six months after their star-studded wedding.