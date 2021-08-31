Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, has cried out after thieves stole his phone while heading home Monday night.

The artiste, in a 58-second post-thievery video, detailed that the thieves took advantage of the red traffic light to execute their plans.

The Zylofon Music signee stated that while he was patiently waiting for the green light, some street boys approached to notify him of his faulty tyre.

Though he had doubts, he said he focused his attention on the rear of his car; but he had a bad feeling.

Kumi Guitar

True to his instincts, his phone had been dislodged from the hanging charger in a matter of seconds.

He added that the street boys gained access to his car through the front passenger seat which was rolled down.

He bemoaned that he had lost all his voice notes, recordings and other documents on the smartphone.

After the narration, he used the opportunity to preach to his followers on the need to observe car safety, including rolling glasses up, if the need be.

Watch video below: