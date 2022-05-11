A Ghanaian couple, identified as the Ennisons, has gone viral after a video from their colourful wedding ceremony surfaced online.
Mr and Mrs Ennison tied the knot in a kente-themed ceremony held in Kumasi in March, 2022.
In a video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, the groom and his bride are seen dressed in kente.
The couple dance intimately while embracing each other at their wedding.
At a point, the video showed the lady who had changed into a green-coloured outfit giving her backside to the groom to grind but he seemed to be shying away.
Watch video below