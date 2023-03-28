A bride has caught the attention of Twitter users after a video showed her kneeling before her husband.

The romantic video, recorded on their wedding day, was posted on the platform by @yabaleftonline.

In the clip, the bride went on her knees in the presence of everyone and vow.

She reaffirmed her loyalty to her husband and promised to build the home.

She vowed to be totally submissive to her man as they work together to build their marriage, which she referred to as the work of God.

Her words: I will become that woman that builds the home as I follow you as you follow Christ. That is the only thing that we will do in our household. And I promise and I vow that in heaven, they hear and on earth, I declare and decree, I shall be a submissiv’e wife unto you. “As we continue to do this work of God, because to us, you know, this is beyond just love. This is about God, this is about kingdom, this is about our duty reflecting to the world what true marriage, what God really intends for marriage to be.