Emmanuel John Bandick Dankwa, known as Sony Achiba, a veteran Ghanaian musician, has alleged that some of the current crop of musicians are very arrogant.

“When the opportunity comes of course I will do a song with the current crop of musicians but most of them are so arrogant,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.

Delving deeper into his allegation on Hello FM , he disclosed how the new crop of musicians think that collaborating with a veteran musician means helping to revive their dead career.

He said: “They feel that your career is dead so they are coming to resurrect it for you and I have a typical example to support it.”

He narrated that “I remember I was with Nana Quame and KK Fosu in the USA and one of the new guys came around and Nana Quame spoke with him on phone about a show and a collaboration.”

“The new artiste was with some people so the phone call he did with Nana Quame was on that person’s phone and after the conversation, he didn’t end the call at the other side,” he continued.

He added, “so we heard him saying after the phone call that ‘if your career is dead am I the one to come and resurrect it for you’ but he didn’t know that the phone call hasn’t ended so we heard all that he said.”

However, Sony believes a good song does not need a collaboration to become a banger.

“When a song is good it is good and you don’t need to do a collaboration with Micheal Jackson on the song before you know it’s a good song,” he remarked.