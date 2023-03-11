Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian artiste, is fearful for his life after he was allegedly assaulted by his former associates in a restaurant.

According to him, he became a target of brutality after he stepped in to defend his sister who was being beaten by the men.

Portable said before he could save his sister, the men, including his associate descended heavily on him, injuring him in the process.

His sister who lost consciousness is currently recuperating at the hospital.

In a post he made on social media, Portable lamented the betrayal he said came from someone he aided to become a successful artiste.

He said that their relationship began while they were hustling in the same neighborhood and he opted to take him off the streets, but he repaid him with wickedness.

The musician displayed the body injuries he got, together with the video of his unconscious sister.

While at the hospital, he alleged that some other thugs invaded the premises and attempted to inflict physical damages on him.