Captivating the crowd with his electrifying performance, Vanisher Empire, an emerging sensation in the realm of dancehall music, took centre stage over the weekend at Adabraka.

The occasion marked the inaugural Ghetto Talent Hunt Show, a dynamic event orchestrated by the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, which unfolded on a vibrant Saturday.

Vanisher Empire skilfully entertained the gathered music enthusiasts with a selection of his chart-topping tunes that have already become fixtures on the airwaves. The audience’s excitement surged with their chants harmonizing with applause.

The driving force behind the Ghetto Talent Hunt Show is Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a prospective Member of Parliament (MP) contending for the Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

His foundation, the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, propels this creative venture, envisioned to unearth prodigious talents spanning various musical and dance genres. He explained the ambition is to kindle ingenuity among the area’s vibrant youth.

Meanwhile, leading member of the organizing committee, Foresight Zakari Yaro Alhassan, an Assemblyman hopeful for Odawna-Sahara, also within the Korle Klottey Constituency, disclosed the show would be replicated in all 11 electoral areas within the constituency in the impending days.

He added that, a winner would be selected from each electoral area and a grand finale would be hosted to select the overall winner.

The leading organiser also shed light on the enticing rewards awaiting the triumphant contenders.

As the coveted first-place prize, the winner will have an all-expenses-paid voyage to South Africa, coupled with a cash bounty.

Additionally, a constellation of other prizes is set aside for the runners-up, enhancing the stakes of the competition.

The next phase of the talent hunt, he added, would take place at Osu Alata, but the date would be confirmed soon.

