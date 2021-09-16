In a recent comedy skit making rounds on social media, which was produced by Nigerian comic actor Nasty Blaq, Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and singer Sefa took their turns as romantic partners.

In the video, Van Vicker took the role of a male bestie who was fixing Nasty’s relationship with Sefa, meanwhile, he was dating her on the blind side of Nasty.

The skit has since received reactions from many top celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Falz and Comedian Waris among other notable entertainers in the short-skit terrain.

