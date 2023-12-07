The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego F.O Amartey, has donated relief items flood victims of North Tongu in the Volta region.

He donated a truckload of relief items which included bags of rice, sugar, bottles of cooking oil, boxes of sardines and packs of water.

Prof. Amartey also offered scholarships to brilliant displaced students in the constituency.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who received the items on their behalf of the people appreciated the Vice Chancellor for his kind gesture.

See post below:

Thank you most sincerely, Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey for your act of profound kindness.



North Tongu is remarkably grateful to you and your friends for reaching out to us in our moment of… pic.twitter.com/xicFp8hpj2 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 7, 2023

READ ALSO: