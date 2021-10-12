A 26-year-old level 400 student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has been arrested by the Akyem-Oda police for threatening to kill all his family members.

According to JoyNews sources, Benjamin Asihene claims he is being bewitched by his family.

He threatened them when he chased them out of their two-storey building at Akyem Oda with a pistol.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed his arrest, said his team was alerted of the incident on Monday dawn.

“At about 12:48 am, police had information about a man armed with a pistol on a storey building in Oda town threatening to shoot people at the scene around the total filling station.

“Police saw a bare-chested young man wielding a black pistol and standing on the corridor of the last floor of the two-storey family house in Oda.

“He was said to have threatened to kill all his family members. So the family members vacated and called for help,” the Police said.

According to him, the suspect succumbed by removing the magazine and dropping the pistol after the police fired several warning shots.

DSP Tetteh said he refused to come down unless he saw his girlfriend, a fetish priest and his sister living in Accra.

He, however, walked down after one of his brothers persuaded him.

ALSO READ:

DSP Tetteh said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect came from Accra six months ago and has since not returned to school.

The police PRO stated the suspect will be likely sent to a psychiatry after family members claimed he had been suffering from unstable mental condition.