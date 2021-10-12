Hundreds of people including former President John Dramani Mahama have thronged the family house of the late Sheikh Osman Bawa Hafiz to sympathise with them.

Among the former President’s entourage were General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak among others.

Their visit was warmly welcomed by the family and many others.

Dr Sheikh Osman, also known as Olando, died in his private residence at Old Tafo in Kumasi on Thursday morning.

He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Executive Foundation and secretary to Supreme Council for Islamic Teachings and Research.

Meanwhile, mourners say the late Sheikh Osman was a man of integrity given the impact his life brought to the Zongo communities.

He is described as a unifier and a teacher to all.

He brought light into the lives of several children and adults through his generous activities.

Many residents mourned his passing describing it as a blow to close relatives, the entire Muslim community, and Ghana at large.

His death brought together Muslim scholars, chiefs, businessmen among others.

He was buried at the Tafo cemetery.

His burial was one of the most memorable events in the Ashanti Region.

He was 63 years old and left behind six children – three sons and three daughters.