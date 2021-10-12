The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, will from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, resume his Thank You tour in five regions.

They include the Eastern, Western, Oti, Volta, and Central Regions.

The tour, which will see Mr Mahama in all the 16 regions of the country, is his way of appreciating Ghanaians for their votes in the 2020 election.

Mr Mahama will begin in the Eastern Region and spend a day in the Western Region before moving to the Central Region.

He is expected to interact with party executives in the Central Region and address a durbar in Cape Coast on Friday.

He will also be in the Volta Region for a day on Monday, October 18 before ending in the Oti Region.