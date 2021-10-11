Armed robbers have attacked the Adansi Akrofuom constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Chairman, John Kwabena Ampong, at Adamso in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the robbers bolted with cash of GHS 11,000 and six pounds of gold worth GHS 15,000.

Narrating the ordeal in an interview with Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, Mr Ampong, who is also a gold dealer, said he was with his wife when the incident happened.

Mr Ampong explained he was asleep when he heard a knock on his door with the person saying he wanted to buy gold.

He opened the door only to be attacked by three armed men.

But for God, the victim stated the robbers would have ended their lives after making away with their items.

The Obuasi District Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, confirming the news said his men on patrol received a distress call from Adamso, and rushed to the scene.

The men shot one of the robbers who was about to flee the scene, leading to his arrest.

DSP Asenso added that the robber has been admitted to the Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment and would be later arraigned.

A resident, identified as Kofi Asante, is also said to have been attacked by the robbers.

Adamso residents, who say they are now living in fear over the incessant robberies, have appealed for street lights to be fixed in the community.