Six more people have died from meningitis in the Upper West region, bringing the total number of fatalities from the condition to 10 since January this year.

The Upper West Regional Health Directorate has reported a total of 124 suspected cases of meningitis, with 34 of these cases being officially confirmed.

Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Director of Health in charge of Public Health in Upper West, speaking to Citi News emphasized the importance of early reporting and public sensitization efforts to combat the outbreak.

He acknowledged the support from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), which has provided essential logistics to aid in the identification and confirmation of suspected cases.

Dr Danquah highlighted that the Wa West District currently leads with the highest number of confirmed cases at four, while the Jirapa municipal district has reported the lowest number of confirmed cases, with one death.

“The number of confirmed cases in Upper West is currently 34 as of week 10 of 2024, with ten deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases is coming from Wa West, followed by Nandom Municipal with three deaths, Nadowli with two deaths, and one confirmed death from Jirapa.”

The breakdown of confirmed cases includes nine in Wa West, seven in Wa Municipal, five in Nandom, five in Nadowli, seven in Jirapa, and one in Lambussie.

